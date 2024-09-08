Towson Tigers take the "Battle for Greater Baltimore" with a 14-9 win against Morgan State

TOWSON, MD. — The rivalry lives on!

On Saturday, the "Battle for Greater Baltimore" waged on at the Johnny Unitas Stadium against longtime rivals the Towson Tigers and the Morgan State Bears, with the Tigers taking the win 14-9.

More than 8,000 people flocked to Towson's stadium for their home opener.

Game stats provided by Towson University's Athletic Department:

The first quarter started off strong for the Morgan State Bears, taking an early lead with a 40-yard field goal kick from Beckett Leary. However, a five-yard TD pass to Towson's Sam Reynolds and a successful field goal kick put the Tigers ahead with a 7-3 lead.

Later in the first half, another touchdown from the Tigers widened the gap even more, with running back Christopher Watkins' six-yard TD run followed by a kick for the extra point, making the score 14-3.

However, the Bears did not go down without a fight. In the final half of the game, quarterback Tahj Smith threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Kennerly. However, the field goal for the extra point was blocked.

Final Score: Towson - 14 Morgan State - 9

Towson's next game is against Villanova at 2:30 p.m. in Philadelphia.