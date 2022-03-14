Watch
Towson Football mourns the loss of running back Kobe Young

Posted at 5:24 PM, Mar 14, 2022
TOWSON, Md. — Towson Football is mourning one of their own today.

The team announced earlier on Monday that graduating senior running back Kobe Young passed away at home over the weekend.

"Kobe was light," they said via their statement. "When he walked into a room, or your life, the brilliance of that room, that moment, changed. It changed with his smile. Kobe's smile illuminated our world. It was a smile that when shared with you, showed he was sharing the honest purity of his heart with you. The warmth of that smile like standing in the warm sun."

