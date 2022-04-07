The Baltimore Blast are playoff bound, game one to be played Friday in Towson

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Blast are playoff bound.

In game one of the Major Arena Soccer League quarterfinals, the Blast will face off with the Chihuahua Savage of Mexico.

The 7:35pm contest will be played Friday April 8 at Towson University's SECU Arena.

Baltimore will then travel to Mexico for game two on April 11, with a possible 15 minute Extra Time quarter to decide the series.

This is the 30th playoff appearance in the Blast's 35-year history.

All playoff games will be streamed on Twitch.

Game tickets are available by calling 410-73-BLAST or by clicking here.