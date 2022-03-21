Terps hire Seton Hall's Kevin Willard as new head men's basketball coach

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Maryland Terrapins have hired a new head coach for their men's basketball team.

Kevin Willard is heading to College Park from Seton Hall, the university officially announced Monday.

BREAKING: I have confirmed the Maryland Terrapins have hired Seton Hall's Kevin Willard as their next head men's basketball coach. Announcement coming soon. #Terps #SetonHall @WMAR2News — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) March 21, 2022

Willard takes over for Danny Manning who had been named interim coach when Mark Turgeon and the university agreed to part ways last December.

He has served as Seton Hall's head coach since 2012. During his tenure there, the Pirates made five NCAA tournaments which included a 2020 Big East Regular Season Championship and 2016 Big East Tournament Championship.

This past season, Willard led Seton Hall to a 21-11 overall record and an 11-8 mark in conference play with wins over No. 4 Michigan and No. 7 Texas.

A public press conference will be held on the XFINITY Center court on March 21 at 6 p.m.

