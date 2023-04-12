Terps forward Donta Scott will return to the team for 2023-24 season

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Terps Forward Donta Scott will be returning to the Maryland Men's basketball team for his fifth season, the team announced Wednesday.

Scott is coming off a big season after earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mentions honors and becoming one of 17 players to surpass 1,300 career points and 700 rebounds.

He started in 114 out of 129 games for the Terps during his tenure and has logged 3,769 minutes, just 799 minutes from the all time record held by Terp legend Greivis Vasquez.

Scott averaged 11.3 points and 6 rebounds last season.

With his return Scott becomes the third player out of four of Maryland's top four scorers last year to remain with the team.