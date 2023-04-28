Terps football coach Locksley agrees to new contract terms

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Michael Locksley will remain head coach of the University of Maryland football team for the foreseeable future.

On Friday the university announced Locksley had agreed to new contractual terms keeping him in College Park through the 2027 season.

The terms include incentives that could extend the contract for an additional year.

Since taking over the team in 2018, Locksley has led the Terps through back-to-back winning seasons and successful bowl game appearances.

“Coach Locksley has done an amazing job revitalizing our football program. We have won bowl games in each of the last two years, something that hadn’t been done at Maryland in nearly 20 years," said Director of Athletics Damon Evans.

Last season the team finished 8-5, capping it off with a win against 23 ranked N.C. State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

“We are developing young men to be outstanding leaders both on and off the field, and our goal is to compete for championships in the very near future," said Locksley. "I have more passion and energy for this job than the day I was hired and I can’t wait to continue to build a team and brand of football that our fans, alumni and entire university can be proud of.”

Under Locksley 41 players have earned All-Big Ten recognition for their on-field performance, while 101 have garnered Academic All-Big Ten honors in the classroom.