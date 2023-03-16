Terps beat West Virginia 67-65, advance to second round of tourney

The Maryland Terrapins were in for a battle Thursday against the West Virginian Mountaineers to continue in the NCAA tournament.

The team started off slow in the beginning of the first half.

Nine minutes into the game they were down by as many as 12 with the Mountaineers leading 16-4.

A quick turnaround for the Terps led them to scoring run making it a 22-22 game with a little over five minutes left to go in the first half.

The Terps took the lead making the game 32-30 by the end of the half thanks to a two-point jumper form Patrick Emilien.

Another slow start in the second half caused the Terps to go down by nine with a three-point jumper from Kedrian Johnson. The score was 47-38 just five minutes into the quarter.

Forward Julian Reese stepped up big in the second half for the Terps on both sides of the ball forcing fouls and blocking shots.

Both teams had foul trouble throughout the game, one player was even benched for fouling out.

Multiple stops by the Terps defense led to a game winning free throw by Jahmir Young.

The Terps won the game 67-65 and will advance to the next round of the tournament.

They now await their next opponent in the matchup between Number 1 Alabama and Number 16 Texas A&M-CC.

The #Terps survive.... AND ADVANCE.



Maryland wins 67-65.



Phew. — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) March 16, 2023

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES:

TERPS: Julian Reese, 17 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks

Hakim Hart, 15 points, 4 assists, 2 steals

Donta Scott, 11 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals