Taulia Tagovailoa to return as Terps quarterback in 2023

Andy Manis/AP
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) against Wisconsin during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 23-10. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Posted at 10:59 AM, Jan 18, 2023
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Taulia Tagovailoa on Wednesday announced plans to return as Terps quarterback in 2023.

With Tagovailoa behind center the University of Maryland finished the 2022 season with eight wins, their highest total since 2010.

During his three seasons at College Park, Tagovailoa led the school to back-to-back bowl wins for the first time since 2002-03.

He was named the MVP of the 2021 New Era Pinstripe Bowl against Virginia Tech, and helped the university take down 23rd ranked NC State in last month's Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Despite only entering his Senior year Tagovailoa already holds school records in every major career and single-season passing category.

“My goal when coming to Maryland was to help Coach Locksley turn this program around. After winning back-to-back bowl games, I believe we have things going in the right direction. But we’re not done yet. I’m not done yet," said Tagovailoa. "After careful deliberation, I have decided to return for my senior season. It is an honor to be a student-athlete at the University of Maryland and to represent this great university."

