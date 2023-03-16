Survey ranks Terps hoops fans sixth "Worst Behaved" in the NCAA

BALTIMORE — March Madness is here with a ton of team pride and spirit on the line.

A new survey suggests University of Maryland basketball fans aren't very well behaved this time of year.

Terps faithful apparently start fights and use too much profanity, according to NJ.bet sportsbook.

As result, the survey ranked UMD hoops fans sixth "Worst Behaved" in the NCAA.

The number one spot is reserved for fans of longtime rival, Duke University, who also rank first with "most obnoxious chant."

Meanwhile Terps players appear to be more well mannered than fans, ranking 48th so far in court fouls.

Maryland is currently seeded eighth in the South Region. They play Thursday at 12:15pm against ninth-seed West Virginia in Birmingham, Alabama.

