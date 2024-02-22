Skyler Fultz named head football coach at McDaniel College

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Skyler Fultz, a 2011 graduate, is the new head football coach at McDaniel College.

He spent the last nine years at King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Fultz led the King's to an 8-3 record last year. He becomes the 28th head coach in the 133-year history of Green Terror football.

He also becomes the 10th alum to lead the program.

"I am honored by this opportunity and will dedicate myself to ensuring the success of Green Terror football both on and off the field, aiming to restore our position at the top of the Centennial Conference," Fultz said.

McDaniel is coming off an 0-10 season led by interim head coach David Sartin.