Shawn Stepner goes one-on-one with Deshon Elliott

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News Shawn Stepner goes one-on-one with Ravens Deshon Elliott!

Week one prime-time in Las Vegas on Monday Night Football you can’t get more special than that can you?

"It’s all you imagine," Elliott said. "That gets your stomach going right there. Monday night ball under the lights brings you back to peewee football, ready to go play football. You are in Vegas, brand new stadium, first live game I think for them with fans. We can’t wait to play. That’s going to be game changing."

"What’s that atmosphere going to be like?" Stepner asks.

"Electric. I want to say like back in the day what T.O. Said ‘get your popcorn ready’. I feel like when the lights come on when it’s actually showtime, last year was a great season but I feel like with the fans back it is actual showtime. We need the fans. They are in tune with us. I feel like this game is going to be one of the best games of the year."