Rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins named Week 5 NFLPA Community MVP

Darron Cummings/AP
Clemson defensive back Nate Wiggins speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
BALTIMORE — Rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins hasn't been in Baltimore long, but he's already making an impact.

He's just been named the Week 5 NFLPA Community MVP after hosting an event for breast cancer patients and survivors at M&T Bank Stadium through his "Wiggs For Warriors" campaign.

Wiggins is just the third rookie in NFLPA history to be selected as a Community MVP in the program's 11-year-history.

The rookie and the Ravens partnered with the American Cancer Society to host the event that celebrated 35 breast cancer survivors and patients.

Each woman received a wig, along with personalized wig cuts, styles and fittings from luxury stylists on site.

They also enjoyed natural hair styling options, a VIP stadium tour and gift bags.

In recognition of Wiggins being named the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 5, the NFLPA will donate $10,000 to his foundation or charity of choice. 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
