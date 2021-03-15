Menu

Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Ravens sign veteran guard Kevin Zeitler in first off-season splash

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Larry Maurer
New York Giants offensive guard Kevin Zeitler walks off the field against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Larry Maurer)
Kevin Zeitler
Posted at 10:51 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 12:26:34-04

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have made their first off-season splash.

Guard Kevin Zeitler and the team agreed to a deal on Monday, pending a physical.

The contract would be worth over $22 million for three-years with $16 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The newly turned 31-year-old former first round pick spent the last two seasons with the New York Giants.

Before that he split seven years with AFC North rivals the Bengals and Browns.

Zeitler has started all 16 games in five of the past six seasons.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020