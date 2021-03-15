Ravens sign veteran guard Kevin Zeitler in first off-season splash

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have made their first off-season splash.

Guard Kevin Zeitler and the team agreed to a deal on Monday, pending a physical.

The contract would be worth over $22 million for three-years with $16 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The newly turned 31-year-old former first round pick spent the last two seasons with the New York Giants.

Before that he split seven years with AFC North rivals the Bengals and Browns.

Zeitler has started all 16 games in five of the past six seasons.