Refs suspended remainder of Towson V. Delaware men's basketball game on Thursday

TOWSON, Md. — Thursday night's men's basketball game between the Towson Tigers and University of Delaware was suspended with more than 18 minutes left to play.

It was the first night of the COVID-19 era that the university allowed SECU Arena to host a full capacity crowd, with concession stands open.

Unfortunately, refs stopped the game when a combination of the large crowd and low humidity levels inside the arena, caused a micro burst of vapor on the court, making it too slippery for game play.

About 1,900 fans had purchased tickets to the game.

The university on Friday said they would allow fans impacted to either return for whenever the game is completed, or attend a future Towson athletic event.

Refunds are also being given, if fans prefer.

Please call or email Dominic Kogok at 410-704-3330 / dkogok@towson.edu or Will Fisher at 410-704-3331 / wfisher@towson.edu with any questions.

