Ravens' WR Rashod Bateman out for year, season ending surgery on foot

BALTIMORE — Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh announced wide receiver Rashod Bateman opted to have surgery on his foot.

Bateman has decided to get the Lisfranc surgery, ultimately ending his season.

Clarification: Bateman has decided to have surgery. Has not happened yet. https://t.co/jAZSsSd4iC — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) November 3, 2022

Lamar Jackson was shocked to hear the news and was disappointed.

"That's my guy. We was looking forward to having a great long season. I wish him a speedy recovery," the quarterback said.

Bateman appeared in six of eight games this season. He finishes his second season with 15 receptions, 285 yards, and two touchdowns.

This leaves Tylan Wallace, Devin Duvernay, James Proche, Demarcus Robinson in the receiver room.

DeSean Jackson and Andy Isabella are currently on the practice squad.