Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Ravens' WR Rashod Bateman out for year, season ending surgery on foot

Rashod Bateman
Alex Menendez/AP
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) warms up during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
Rashod Bateman
Posted at 3:55 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 16:14:18-04

BALTIMORE — Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh announced wide receiver Rashod Bateman opted to have surgery on his foot.

Bateman has decided to get the Lisfranc surgery, ultimately ending his season.

Lamar Jackson was shocked to hear the news and was disappointed.

"That's my guy. We was looking forward to having a great long season. I wish him a speedy recovery," the quarterback said.

Bateman appeared in six of eight games this season. He finishes his second season with 15 receptions, 285 yards, and two touchdowns.

This leaves Tylan Wallace, Devin Duvernay, James Proche, Demarcus Robinson in the receiver room.

DeSean Jackson and Andy Isabella are currently on the practice squad.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices