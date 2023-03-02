Watch Now
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman fires back at GM Eric DeCosta about quotes on receivers

Julio Cortez/AP
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman works out during the team's NFL football training camp practice at M&T Stadium, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 5:31 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 17:33:32-05

BALTIMORE — Ravens' general manager Eric DeCosta answered questions about Lamar Jackson's contract negotiations and the team's issues drafting wide receivers at this year's Scouting Combine.

In his response, he says "We've never really hit on that All-Pro type of guy."

Current wide receiver Rashod Bateman wasn't a fan of his response.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Bateman said, "how bout you play to your player's strength and stop pointing the finger at us and #8... blame the one you let do this... we take heat 24/7 and keep us healthy... care about US and see what happen... ain't no promises tho... tired of y'all lyin and capn on players for no reason."

After Bateman deleted the tweet, he tweeted again, this time apologizing for his behavior.

The receiver's second season was cut short after he had to get Lisfranc surgery.

He finished the year with 15 receptions, 285 yards and two touchdowns.

