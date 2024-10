BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have traded for wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

According to ESPN, it's a pick flop between the teams — Baltimore's 5th for Carolina's 6th rounder this year.

Johnson now joins a receiver room that includes Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor.

On the season, Johnson has 357 yards, 30 receptions and three touchdowns. He returns to the AFC North, where he spent the first five years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.