Ravens plan to honor Jacoby Jones and Joe D'Alessandris with helmet decals

BALTIMORE — The Ravens plan to honor the memories of offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris and former wide receiver Jacoby Jones with helmet decal this season.

The decal will feature both names with Jones' number 12 at the bottom.

Last month, D'Alessandris passed away at the age of 70, just 11 days after he'd been hospitalized with an acute illness. He dealt with complications that had arisen from a surgery earlier in the summer.

D’Alessandris had worked with the Ravens since 2017 and had been in coaching for 45 years.

Jones passed away on July 14 at the age of 40due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

Jones played three seasons in Baltimore from 2012-2014 and was instrumental in the Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII title. His ‘Mile High Miracle’ touchdown reception is one of the best plays in franchise history. He also had a pair of TD’s in the Super Bowl.