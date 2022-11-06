Ravens tight end Mark Andrews downgraded to out for Monday Night Football

BALTIMORE — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been downgraded to out and will not travel with the team for Monday Night Football.

This will be the first game Andrews has ever missed due to injury in his first five seasons.

Andrews is added to a long list of injuries for the Ravens heading into Monday night.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman is out for the season and running back Gus Edwards is doubtful to play.

Questionable players for Monday night includes receiver Demarcus Robinson with a groin injury, he did not practice on Saturday, and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari who was limited at practice on Saturday.

Tight end Isaiah Likely will be inserted into the starting spot carrying the burden while Andrews is out, Kenyan Drake will get the start in the running back spot.