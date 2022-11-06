Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews downgraded to out for Monday Night Football

Mark Andrews
Paul Jaffey/WMAR
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews sits on the bench after his team's potential game-winning two-point conversion attempt against the Green Bay Packers fails
Mark Andrews
Posted at 2:53 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 14:56:39-05

BALTIMORE — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been downgraded to out and will not travel with the team for Monday Night Football.

This will be the first game Andrews has ever missed due to injury in his first five seasons.

Andrews is added to a long list of injuries for the Ravens heading into Monday night.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman is out for the season and running back Gus Edwards is doubtful to play.

Questionable players for Monday night includes receiver Demarcus Robinson with a groin injury, he did not practice on Saturday, and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari who was limited at practice on Saturday.

Tight end Isaiah Likely will be inserted into the starting spot carrying the burden while Andrews is out, Kenyan Drake will get the start in the running back spot.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices