Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Ravens stunned as Dolphins comeback leads to 42-38 victory at M&T Bank Stadium

Mark Andrews, Eric Rowe
Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) watches a pass as Miami Dolphins safety Eric Rowe (21) is late with the a tackle during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Mark Andrews, Eric Rowe
Posted at 5:18 PM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 17:18:49-04

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are stunned as the Dolphins made a fourth quarter comeback down 21 to win at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens started the game on fire at the beginning with a 103-yard kick return from Devin Duvernay.

Safety Marcus Williams came up big today as he caught one out of his two interceptions in the first quarter.

Williams came up with his second interception in second quarter, which turned into a Demarcus Robinson touchdown on the other end to make the score 28-7 to end the first half.

To end the third, Lamar Jackson cuts a 79-yard run for a touchdown to make the lead 35-14.

Everything seemed to be going well for the Ravens until the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The offense became stagnant, with only 3 points in the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins drove down the field on consecutive drives with touchdown passes coming to Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and River Cracraft all in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens attempted a Hail Mary with four seconds left in regulation, but were unsuccessful.

This was the largest blown lead in franchise history.

INJURIES: Linebacker Steven Means was carted off in the second quarter with an ankle injury, and Devin Duvernay entered concussion protocol.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019