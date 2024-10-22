Ravens steamroll Buccaneers to earn their fifth win

The Baltimore Ravens are now tied for first place in the AFC North after a win on Monday night.

The Ravens, now 5-2, beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31.

They had no shortage of contributors, including tight end Mark Andrews, who made history.

Andrews now has the most career receiving touchdowns in franchise history with 43, passing Todd Heap.

Lamar Jackson now moves to 23-1 against NFC teams in his career. He is also 6-0 against the NFC South specifically.

With his five passing touchdowns, this ties a Ravens single-game record.

On the other side of the ball, Marlon Humphrey exited the game early with a knee injury, but not before securing two interceptions.

The Ravens will look to keep building momentum as they look to take on the Browns next Sunday.