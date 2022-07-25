Ravens sign veteran RB Corey Clement

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran running back Corey Clement to the roster according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Baltimore adds some depth in their backfield as Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins will both be on the PUP list at the start of training camp.

As of now, the team's healthy running backs are Mike Davis, Tyler Badie, Justice Hill, Nate McCrary and now Clement.

Clement, 27, played his first four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before signing with the Dallas Cowboys last season.

He didn't see the field much behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as he only had 140 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry according to ESPN.

Head coach John Harbaugh is optimistic that Dobbins and Edwards will both be available for the season opener against the Jets on Sept. 11.

Dobbins himself believes that he'll be good to go for week 1.

"Okay I’m tired of being quiet… come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1," Dobbins said on Twitter.

Baltimore's first full-team practice is scheduled for Wednesday , July 27.