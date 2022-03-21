Ravens sign Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard to a three-year extension

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens agree to a three-year deal with fullback Patrick Ricard.

PROJECT PAT‼️



We have agreed to a three-year deal with fullback @PRic508 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/xho7LWaOhe — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 21, 2022

Ricard is a key part of Baltimore's run heavy scheme, as his blocking was pivotal in the offense. According to ESPN, he helped the Ravens produce an NFL-best 8,846 yards rushing and this is 1,529 more yards than any other team in the league during that span.

He's earned the nickname of "Pancake Pat" from his teammates because his blocking is so dominant. He's not just useful as a blocker, he's shown he can catch passes as well.

Ricard has the most receptions (29) and receiving yards (167) by a 300-pounder according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The fullback became the first of Baltimore's 22 free agents to get re-signed by the team.