Ravens running back Gus Edwards buys mother new home

BALTIMORE — Life has come full circle for Ravens running back Gus Edwards.

On Monday the team posted a video on Twitter of Edwards surprising his mother with a brand new home.

.@GodsGiftGus13 bought a house for his mom 🥺💜 pic.twitter.com/33dEf9fNvG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 19, 2021

Back in June, the 26-year-old signed a two-year $10 million extension with the Ravens.

The odds of earning such a lucrative deal were long, considering Edwards was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Not to mention humble beginnings. In 2001 at just 6-years of age Edwards, his mom, and younger brother came to New York from Ghana, where they fled from war torn Liberia.

The three joined his father and step-sister who'd already come to the states to lay the ground work for the rest of the family to arrive.

In three seasons with the Ravens, Edwards has rushed for 2,152 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging an astounding 5.2 yards per carry.

