Ravens player Broderick Washington arrested in Virginia over the weekend

Charles Krupa/AP
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Broderick Washington warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Broderick Washington
Posted at 1:28 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 13:29:03-04

ARLINGTON, Va. — Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Broderick Washington was arrested in Virginia over the weekend on destruction of property charges.

Police in Arlington, Virginia say they were called Sunday around 4:20 am to the 2300 block of S. 24th Road, for reports of a man breaking into cars with a metal object.

Arriving officers found Washington, who allegedly matched the suspect's description and took him into custody without incident.

Investigators believe he damaged five vehicles and destroyed a door and window to a residential building.

At least one of the charges is a felony, according to police.

The Ravens issued a short statement Tuesday,

“We are aware of the matter involving Broderick Washington. We have spoken with Broderick about this matter and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Washington was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft and had two tackles in eight games for the Ravens last season.

