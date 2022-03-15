Ravens make first splash in free agency by signing safety Marcus Williams

BALTIMORE — The Ravens' made their first big move in free agency by signing safety Marcus Williams to a five- year deal according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Williams will be playing on a $70 million deal.

Pelissero also reported that the deal includes $37 million guaranteed. The former Saints safety will be help to boost the Ravens' already talented secondary.

He's one of six players to record two plus interceptions in each of his five seasons. Williams also held opposing quarterbacks to a 54.2 passer rating when targeted according to Pro Football Focus.

Only 25-years old, he'll have room to grow alongside Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.