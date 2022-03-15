Watch
Ravens make first splash in free agency by signing safety Marcus Williams

Marcus Williams
Adam Hunger/AP
New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) defends during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Marcus Williams
Posted at 2:57 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 14:57:59-04

BALTIMORE — The Ravens' made their first big move in free agency by signing safety Marcus Williams to a five- year deal according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Williams will be playing on a $70 million deal.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1503775191603765251?s=20&t=xakD4-9NTL7Cwu8fSG_YIA

Pelissero also reported that the deal includes $37 million guaranteed. The former Saints safety will be help to boost the Ravens' already talented secondary.

He's one of six players to record two plus interceptions in each of his five seasons. Williams also held opposing quarterbacks to a 54.2 passer rating when targeted according to Pro Football Focus.

Only 25-years old, he'll have room to grow alongside Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

