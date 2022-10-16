Ravens lose 20-24, Giants force two turnovers in last three minutes

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. — The Baltimore Ravens could not hold off the New York Giants as they lose 20-24.

The game was a defensive battle as there was zeroes on the scoreboard for both teams in the first quarter.

The first touchdown for the Ravens came from Kenyan Drake who had a great game with 119 yards on the ground and a touchdown, he finished with 127 total yards.

After missing a 56-yard attempt earlier in the game, Justin Tucker hit a 34-yard field goal to give the Ravens a 10-7 lead going into halftime.

The Ravens were feeling the pressure as the Giants defense lead by former defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale kept the Ravens limited on offense, until the fourth quarter.

Lamar Jackson marched down the field to ultimately connect with Mark Andrews for a touchdown, Ravens went up 20-10.

All was looking well for the Ravens, but the fourth quarter seems to strike again.

The Giants force two crucial turnovers to fight back into the game, the first was force throw by Jackson which turned into an interception by Giants defensive back Jordan Love.

The second turnover came from a strip sack.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley ran the ball to seal the game for the Giants.

Penalties were a huge part in the loss for the Ravens as they had 10 penalties for 74 yards.

The Ravens look to shake off the loss and gear up for a divisional matchup against the Cleveland Browns at home.

INJURIES: Morgan Moses left the game with a heel injury, coach John Harbaugh says that the injury does not look serious in post game presser. Harbaugh also said running back J.K. Dobbins knee tightened up and he couldn't go.