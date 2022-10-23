Ravens edge out win against Browns, remain atop AFC North Division

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens edge out a win against division rival Cleveland Browns to remain atop the AFC North.

The game was a defensive battle as both teams were not letting one keep the advantage for long.

The Ravens started off the game slow down 10-3 at the end of the first quarter, Tucker kicked a 32-yard field to try to give the Ravens a spark.

Struggles still continued for the Ravens offensively, in the second quarter their next score was only another field goal cutting the Browns lead down to 4.

Gus Edwards, who made his season debut scored his firsts touchdown on a 7-yard run after the offense drove down the field 80 yards, the Ravens held a 13-10 lead at half time.

The defense came in and got the stop needed on a forced fumble, defensive end Calais Campbell rushes in on quarterback Jacoby Brissett and gets the offense excellent field position, the defense finished with 5 sacks on the day.

After coming down the field, Edwards came in and scored his second touchdown on a 1-yard run to give the Ravens the 20-10 advantage.

We've seen the story many times about the Ravens blowing leads and this was almost no different.

The Browns made the game close at 20-23 with 11 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Nearing the end of the fourth the Ravens were looking to seal the game, but returning running back Justice Hill fumbles the ball with over 3 minutes left to go.

Giving the Browns hope, the Ravens defense were put into another situation where the game is in their hands.

They force a 4th down where the Browns were forced to attempt a field goal, but a penalty marker drives the Browns back on their already 58-yard attempt.

Now 61 yards, the Browns attempt a field goal which ultimately was no good.

The Ravens hold on to defeat the Browns and improve to 4-3.

Gus Edwards was great in his debut rushing for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews had quiet days, Jackson finished with 179 total yards and no touchdowns, Andrews had no catches.

Rashod Bateman makes his return finishing with 4 catches for 42 yards.