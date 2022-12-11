Ravens defeat Steelers 16-14, Huntley goes down in third quarter

PITTSBURGH — With no Lamar Jackson and no Tyler Huntley, the Baltimore Ravens edge out a their first win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is their first win against the Steelers since December 2019.

The game started off with a Justin Tucker field goal giving the Ravens a 3-0 lead 9 minutes into the first quarter.

Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett went down in the first quarter, Mitchell Trubisky took over for the remainder of the game.

In his first game back, J.K. Dobbins scored the first touchdown for the Ravens making the lead 10-0. Dobbins finished the game with over 100 yards rushing.

The Ravens-Pittsburgh rivalry has always been known for rough defensive games and this bout had no shortage of defense.

Linebackers Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith both intercept Trubisky, returning safety Marcus Williams also caught an interception.

Calais Campbell blocked a field goal early in the fourth quarter as well.

Huntley went down in the third quarter enter concussion protocol. Anthony Brown filled in for the remainder of the game.

Pittsburgh gets their second touchdown of the game completed a pass to Pat Freiermuth to make the 16-14 with more then two minutes left in the fourth.

Gus Edwards converts a third down to seal the game.

With Huntley going down and Jackson most likely not being available for the next two games, fans wonder how well prepared the Ravens will be as they head into Cleveland to face the Browns next Saturday.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES: J.K. Dobbins, 120 yards rushing, 1 touchdown. Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen and Marcus Williams records an interception. Calais Campbell blocks field goal.