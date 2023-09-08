Ravens caravan surprises elementary students ahead of season opener

BALTIMORE — No matter how much you love the Ravens, its hard to compete with the excitement of these fans.

The Ravens caravan surprised a few elementary schools today.

We caught up with it at Johnston Square Elementary on Valley Street in Baltimore.

The marching band jammed out, the cheerleaders cheered and Poe gave out at least two high fives and hugs per student.

One fifth grader gave us his prediction for the upcoming season.

"Maybe to the playoffs, but the Bengals might be charging, gotta watch out for that offense," one student said.

The Ravens start their season this Sunday against the Texans.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.