Ravens bringing fans back to training camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — You'll be able to watch the Baltimore Ravens get ready for the 2021 season.

The team says fans will be allowed at 12 practices in Owings Mills.

Owings Mills practices are July 28-31, August 2-6, August 9-12, and August 16.

There will also be a practice at M&T Bank Stadium on July 31.

Tickets are free and will become available starting at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 15. Tickets are by car, not per person, and can be claimed here.

The team has said there will be fan festivities such as children’s activities and food trucks, but due to COVID restrictions, no players will be signing autographs.

Fans will not have to wear masks at practice.

