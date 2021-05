Ravens 2021 schedule released, includes five primetime games

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens schedule for the 2021 season has been released!

The Ravens are scheduled to play five primetime games, including three at M&T Bank Stadium and two on the road.

DATE



OPPONENT PLACE TIME Mon. Sept. 13 at Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) Sun. Sept. 19 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS M&T BANK STADIUM 8:20 p.m. (NBC) Sun. Sept. 26 at Detroit Lions Ford Field 1:00 p.m. Sun. Oct. 3 at Denver Broncos Empower Field at Mile High 4:25 p.m. Mon. Oct. 11 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS M&T BANK STADIUM 8:15 p.m. (ESPN) Sun. Oct. 17* LOS ANGELES CHARGERS M&T BANK STADIUM 1:00 p.m. Sun. Oct. 24* CINCINNATI BENGALS M&T BANK STADIUM 1:00 p.m. Sun. Oct. 31 BYE Sun. Nov. 7* MINNESOTA VIKINGS M&T BANK STADIUM 1:00 p.m. Thurs. Nov. 11 at Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon) Sun. Nov. 21* at Chicago Bears Soldier Field 1:00 p.m. Sun. Nov. 28* CLEVELAND BROWNS M&T BANK STADIUM 8:20 p.m. (NBC) Sun. Dec. 5* at Pittsburgh Steelers Heinz Field 4:25 p.m. Sun. Dec. 12* at Cleveland Browns FirstEnergy Stadium 1:00 p.m. Sun. Dec. 19* GREEN BAY PACKERS M&T BANK STADIUM 1:00 p.m. Sun. Dec. 26* at Cincinnati Bengals Paul Brown Stadium 1:00 p.m. Sun. Jan. 2* LOS ANGELES RAMS M&T BANK STADIUM 4:25 p.m. Sun. Jan. 9* PITTSBURGH STEELERS M&T BANK STADIUM 1:00 p.m.

*Flexible Scheduling Games