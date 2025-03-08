Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley agrees to new deal to stay in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Ronnie Stanley is staying in Baltimore.

The left tackle was set to become a free agent in a few days, but agreed to terms on a 3-year, $60 million deal with the Ravens, reports say.

The Guru is back!!



We have agreed to terms with @megatronnie on a new contract!!!!

Stanley is coming off a career year in Baltimore making his first Pro Bowl last season.

This comes after a 2019 season where he only allowed two sacks.

Stanley was the sixth overall pick of the 2016 draft and he's been a starter ever since.