Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley agrees to new deal to stay in Baltimore

Ronnie Stanley
Shawn Stepner/WMAR
Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley during practice
Ronnie Stanley
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Ronnie Stanley is staying in Baltimore.

The left tackle was set to become a free agent in a few days, but agreed to terms on a 3-year, $60 million deal with the Ravens, reports say.

Stanley is coming off a career year in Baltimore making his first Pro Bowl last season.

This comes after a 2019 season where he only allowed two sacks.

Stanley was the sixth overall pick of the 2016 draft and he's been a starter ever since.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are