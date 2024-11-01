Pray4Pete: Pete Medhurst, the voice of Navy Athletics, is undergoing surgery for cancer

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The voice of Navy Athletics is undergoing surgery Friday to remove a cancerous brain tumor.

Pete Medhurst, Navy Football's long time play-by-play announcer, was recently diagnosed, according to his wife Brenda.

"We were all shocked and devastated with this news and I am sure many of our family and friends will be too," Brenda wrote on Facebook, while asking for thoughts and prayers.

Brenda shared how doctors played the Navy Song Anchors Aweigh while inducing Pete with anesthesia.

"He smiled. I told him we are going with our Fury Family motto today BELIEVE," Brenda wrote. "Surgery is going to take a few hours and I will update everyone when I know more."

Medhurst has been with the Navy Radio Network since 1997, but became the lead play-by-play man in 2013, taking over for Bob Socci, who joined the New England Patriots announce team.

Navy Athletics took to X (formerly Twitter) stating "#Pray4Pete so he can get back to doing what he loves."