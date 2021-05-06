Police investigating Wednesday robbery at Wells Fargo Bank in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police are investigating a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank in Glen Burnie, Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at the branch loacted in the 7700 Ritchie Highway.

The bank manager told police the suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect reportedly fled toward Aquahart Road.

Police say no weapons were displayed during the incident and no one was injured.

Anyone with information should call 410-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

