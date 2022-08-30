Pending a physical, Ravens to sign RB Kenyan Drake

BALTIMORE — After being released by the Las Vegas Raiders, running back Kenyan Drake is expected to sign with the Ravens pending a physical.

Drake would get immediate touches as the top two running backs on the roster are recovering from injuries.

Baltimore remains uncertain whether J.K. Dobbins (knee) will be ready for Week 1 and Gus Edwards (knee) is out for at least first 4 games.@RapSheet was first to report. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 30, 2022

Gus Edwards is on the PUP list and will miss four weeks.

J.K. Dobbins has claimed he'll be ready to go for the season opener, but as it stands now, his status remains a question mark.

"If J.K. can go, I look at it now, it would be great. If not, we've got the guys that'll play," said John Harbaugh.

This will be Drake's fourth team, as he has played for the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, and the Raiders.

Last season with the Raiders, Drake had 545 total yards and two touchdowns before missing the last five games with a broken ankle.

As it stands now, the only healthy running backs on the roster are Mike Davis, Justice Hill, and Tyler Badie.