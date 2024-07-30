Payoff for O's World Series Championship

BALTIMORE — Like most college students, Brooklyn Crismaru is operating on a shoe string budget and came looking for bargains at Overstock Outlet in Remington.

“We spent a total of about $370,” said Crismaru, “I got a box spring, a bed frame, a mirror, a TV and I think that’s about it, but it was a really good deal.”

But it could get a whole lot better.

The store is offering a promotion through mid-August, which guarantees a full refund for any furniture purchase if the Baltimore Orioles win the World Series.

“We want to attract some new customers, and this is quite an idea that whatever you buy, if the Orioles win, you get your money back 100%. So it’s a win-win,” said Store Manager Beverly Shuman.

It’s almost unheard of that a business would think of refunding its customers a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of merchandise, but Overstock Outlet isn’t really on the hook for the payout.

Jeff Hager

“There are companies that do this kind of insurance so if they do win, it doesn’t come out of our pocket, but of course, the insurance is paid for,” explained Shuman.

“So the insurance company is kind of betting against the Orioles?” WMAR asked.

“Perhaps,” she chuckled.

But it’s the fans who may get the last laugh.

Fans of bargain-priced furniture and those who suddenly realize it’s worth it to jump on their band wagon.

“I haven’t really followed sports very well, but now, I will be following very closely,” said Crismaru.

“Go O’s,” we said.

“Right. Go Orioles!” she responded.