Orioles player wins first career Rawlings Gold Glove

Posted at 5:46 PM, Nov 01, 2022
BALTIMORE — Rawlings has announced that Ramon Urias has been named the 2022 American League Gold Glove Award recipient at third base.

Urias led the AL third basemen and finished third among all AL fielders with an 11.1 SDI, which is the measure of number of runs saved by a defensive player's performance over the course of a season, he was 3.9 SDI better than the next qualified third baseman.

He also led AL third basemen with 14 defensive runs saved, which is the best in a single season by an Orioles third baseman since Many Machado's 18 in 2015.

This season, Urias finished with eight errors in 259 total chances at third base for a .969 fielding percentage and nine errors in 350 combined total chances between second base, third base, and shortstop for a .974 overall fielding percentage.

He is the first Oriole to win a Gold Glove since Machado in 2015, and only the third Orioles third baseman to earn the honor in them history, joining Machado and Orioles legend and National Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson.

