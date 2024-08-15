Orioles' play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown reaches extension with MASN

BALTIMORE — A familiar voice will be calling Orioles' games for awhile.

Play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown has reached a multi-year contract extension to remain the voice of the Orioles' TV broadcast on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN).

Brown is in his sixth season as a member of the broadcast, his third as the primary television play-by-play commentator for MASN.

“I'm humbled and honored to be a part of this next chapter of Orioles baseball,” said Brown. “My incredible colleagues in the booth and around the ballpark make every day a joy. Baltimore is a special place, and I'm grateful to call it my home. Here's to many more nights of this thrilling team, this passionate fan base, and all the ballpark food I can reasonably eat.”

In addition to his work with the Orioles, Brown calls MLB Postseason games on ESPN Radio and the Sunday Night Baseball Statcast Edition, Powered by Google Cloud alternate broadcast on ESPN2.