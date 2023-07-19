Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Orioles in first place after All-Star Break for first time since 2016

orioles.jpg
Associated Press
orioles.jpg
Posted at 6:02 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 18:02:18-04

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles are in first place in the AL East after the All-Star Break for the first time since 2016.

This comes after they beat the Dodgers 8-5 and avoided their first series sweep in 14 months.

Baltimore has not been swept in a series since May 2022 according to ESPN.

This win puts the Orioles over the Tampa Bay Rays in the standings.

Ramón Urías drove in three runs with a pair of doubles, Gunnar Henderson homered and scored three runs in the victory.

The top two teams in the AL East meet on Thursday as Kyle Gibson opens a four-game series against Tampa Bay.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices