Orioles in first place after All-Star Break for first time since 2016

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles are in first place in the AL East after the All-Star Break for the first time since 2016.

This comes after they beat the Dodgers 8-5 and avoided their first series sweep in 14 months.

Baltimore has not been swept in a series since May 2022 according to ESPN.

With the Orioles win and the Rays loss, Baltimore is in 1st place in the AL East after the All-Star Break for the first time since 2016. pic.twitter.com/rvp4Sy9zYB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 19, 2023

This win puts the Orioles over the Tampa Bay Rays in the standings.

Ramón Urías drove in three runs with a pair of doubles, Gunnar Henderson homered and scored three runs in the victory.

The top two teams in the AL East meet on Thursday as Kyle Gibson opens a four-game series against Tampa Bay.