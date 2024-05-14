Orioles' game against the Blue Jays postponed, will be made up in July

BALTIMORE — Tuesday night’s game with the Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on Monday, July 29 at Camden Yards the team announced.

It will begin at 5:05 p.m.

Tickets dated for the Monday, July 29, game will be valid for both games of the doubleheader.

Original ticket buyers for the postponed game (purchased directly from the Orioles) will receive a credit on their My Orioles Tickets account, which can be used towards a ticket purchase for any remaining 2024 regular season game.

Credit will be available by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 17.