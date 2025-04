BALTIMORE — Tonight's Orioles' game against the Blue Jays has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, July 29, at 12:35 p.m.

Fans with tickets for the game will automatically receive their same seat for the rescheduled game.

Tickets can still be accessed through the MLB Ballpark App.

The first 10,000 fans attending the rescheduled game will receive the Clear Stadium Bag.

For more information, click here.