Orioles cancel open workout and fan rally

Posted at 12:52 PM, Mar 26, 2024
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have canceled their open workout and rally for fans following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The team issued the following statement:

In light of today's tragedy, tonight's open workout and rally for fans is cancelled. Our thoughts are with Baltimore.

Six people are currently missing after a large ship collided with the I-695 Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore overnight, sending the bridge tumbling into the Patapsco River.

RELATED: Ship collides with Francis Scott Key Bridge causing collapse

A preliminary investigation revealed the 948-foot vessel lost control and struck a bridge support beam causing its collapse.

At the time of the crash, the bridge was undergoing construction, causing several people to fall in the water.

