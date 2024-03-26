Orioles cancel open workout and fan rally

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have canceled their open workout and rally for fans following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The team issued the following statement:

In light of today's tragedy, tonight's open workout and rally for fans is cancelled. Our thoughts are with Baltimore.

Six people are currently missing after a large ship collided with the I-695 Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore overnight, sending the bridge tumbling into the Patapsco River.

A preliminary investigation revealed the 948-foot vessel lost control and struck a bridge support beam causing its collapse.

At the time of the crash, the bridge was undergoing construction, causing several people to fall in the water.