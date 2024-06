BALTIMORE — The Orioles called up second baseman Connor Norby from the minor leagues for their series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

He will the No.12 and this will be his Major League debut, the team announced.

Norby, Baltimore's No.6 prospect, fills the roster spot of Jorge Mateo who was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list.

The 23-year-old was a second-round draft pick in 2021.

The team has also recalled Nick Vespi as well.