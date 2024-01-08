Watch Now
Orioles' Birdland Caravan returns to interact with fans all over Maryland

Posted at 12:37 PM, Jan 08, 2024
BALTIMORE — The Orioles Birdland Caravan returns for another year!

The three-day winter tour will take place from Thursday, January 25, through Saturday, January 27. It will include meet and greet photo opportunities, community projects, fan rallies and happy hours.

Designed to take the Oriole Park experience directly to the fans, the Birdland Caravan will make stops throughout Maryland in 14 different cities including Baltimore, Capitol Heights, Catonsville, Columbia, Frederick, Gambrills, Germantown, Hagerstown, Halethorpe, Havre De Grace, Laurel and Timonium.

Some of the players participating are Cedric Mullens, Ryan Mountcastle, and Austin Hays.

General Manager Mike Elias will also attend select events.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, January 9, at 12:00 p.m. To purchase tickets for these events, click here.

