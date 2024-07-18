Orioles announce regular season schedule for next year

BALTIMORE — The Orioles have announced their 2025 regular season schedule. They will open the season on Thursday, March 27, against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Their home opener will be on Monday, March 31, against the Boston Red Sox.

Two days later, they'll play two more games against the Red Sox before going on a road trip to face the Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks from April 4-9.

The home schedule features three games played on holidays, including Easter Sunday against Cincinnati, Memorial Day against St. Louis and Father's Day against Los Angeles-AL.

Game times will be announced at a later date.

For the complete 2025 season schedule, click here.