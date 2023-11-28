Orioles announce home game times for 2024 season

The Orioles are gearing up for the 2024 baseball season, and will start their season at Camden Yards.

That opening game will see the Orioles face the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, March 28th at 3:05 p.m.

Most other home games for the 2024 season will start at 6:35 p.m. on weeknights and 4:05 p.m. on Saturdays. Home games on Sundays are scheduled to start at 1:35 p.m.

A press release announcing the time changes stated, "the earlier start time, which was introduced in 2023 for weeknight home games before Memorial Day and after Labor Day, allows families with children to enjoy more games on school nights and throughout the summer."

2024 Birdland Memberships go on sale this coming Thursday, November 30th at 10 a.m.