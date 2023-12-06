Watch Now
Orioles agree to terms with pitcher Craig Kimbrel

Associated Press
Posted at 4:58 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 16:58:39-05

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have announced they have agreed to terms with pitcher Craig Kimbrel on a one-year contract for the 2024 season.

The right-handed pitcher pitched in 71 games for the Phillies in 2023, the second time in his career making at least 70 appearances in a season.

He is one of eight pitchers in MLB history with at least 400 saves.

The Orioles' 40-man roster currently has 37 players.

This deal includes a club option for 2025.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
