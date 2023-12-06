Orioles agree to terms with pitcher Craig Kimbrel

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have announced they have agreed to terms with pitcher Craig Kimbrel on a one-year contract for the 2024 season.

The right-handed pitcher pitched in 71 games for the Phillies in 2023, the second time in his career making at least 70 appearances in a season.

He is one of eight pitchers in MLB history with at least 400 saves.

The Orioles' 40-man roster currently has 37 players.

This deal includes a club option for 2025.