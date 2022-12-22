Watch Now
Orioles acquire catcher James McCann from the New York Mets

New York Mets first baseman James McCann (33) throws to first after blocking a ground ball by Colorado Rockies' Josh Fuentes during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Posted at 1:58 PM, Dec 22, 2022
BALITMORE — The Baltimore Orioles announced they have acquired catcher James McCann and cash considerations from the New York Mets.

The exchange also included a player that has not yet been named.

This will be McCann's fourth tenure on a team since the beginning of his career in 2014. He has had runs with the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox as well.

McCann is a career .243/.296/.380 hitter with 78 home runs and 316 RBIs in 783 career games.

A left oblique strain and a broken hamate bone on his left hand had him on the injury list twice in the 2022 season.

The 32-year-old is coming to Baltimore to play alongside Adley Rutschman and Anthony Bemboom.

