Orioles acquire catcher James McCann from the New York Mets

BALITMORE — The Baltimore Orioles announced they have acquired catcher James McCann and cash considerations from the New York Mets.

The exchange also included a player that has not yet been named.

This will be McCann's fourth tenure on a team since the beginning of his career in 2014. He has had runs with the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox as well.

McCann is a career .243/.296/.380 hitter with 78 home runs and 316 RBIs in 783 career games.

A left oblique strain and a broken hamate bone on his left hand had him on the injury list twice in the 2022 season.

The 32-year-old is coming to Baltimore to play alongside Adley Rutschman and Anthony Bemboom.