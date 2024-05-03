Nick Markakis, Terry Crowley elected to Orioles Hall of Fame

BALTIMORE — The Orioles announced former right fielder Nick Markakis and former hitting coach/designated hitter Terry Crowley have been elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame.

Longtime former Orioles scout Dick Bowie will be inducted as this year's Herb Armstrong Award winner the team also announced.

They will all be recognized on Friday, August 23, at a luncheon at Oriole Park.

Markakis spent the first nine years of his 15-year career in Baltimore after being selected with the seventh overall pick of the 2003 First-Year Player Draft.

He won two of his three career Gold Gloves in right field with the O’s.

Crowley had two stints as Baltimore’s hitting coach, spanning a total of 16 years, the second-longest coaching tenure in club history behind Elrod Hendricks. He also had a 15-year playing career, mostly as a first basemen/designated hitter.

Crowley became the first designated hitter in the team's history on April 6, 1973.

Bowie joined the O's as an associate scout in 1958 and was made a full-time area scout in 1968. He was named to the inaugural class of the Mid-Atlantic Scouts Hall of Fame in 1990.

